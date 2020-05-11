Holt business struggles to find employees during health crisis

A lot of businesses have had to lay off workers as they struggle to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

But one company in Holt is spreading the good news -- looking for people to bring onto their team.

KTM Industries is an essential services provider for hospitals, pharmaceutical, and food companies.

"We take corn starch and we extrude it into packaging materials and these are used to help get products from point A to point B in good shape," said President and CEO Tim Colonnese.

Colonnese says since the coronavirus pandemic business has picked up.

The problem, however, is not having enough staff to fill their orders.

That's why Colonnese reached out to News 10 to spread the awareness that there are still companies looking for workers.

"We're looking to hire 50 people right now and most of those will be general labors where there will be ample opportunities to become team leads, supervisors -- there (is) all sorts of opportunity for advancement here," said Colonnese.

HR Manager, Mackenzie DuBois says they're looking to hire people long term and that there are a lot of benefits to working with KTM Industries.

"We have those long term benefits here you know the full benefits, health, medical, dental insurance and we want people that want to grow with us," said DuBois.

Brad Taylor joined the company as a general laborer recently.

He says he's used to working in the restaurant industry and that this line of work is completely new to him.

"It's a lot different I enjoy it's kind of a little more hands-on and more active as opposed to talking to people you know your really working for your money," said Taylor.

Taylor says that he feels safe coming to work every day and that the company is taking all the necessary steps to keep them safe during the health crisis.

"I come here every day and I work around people I put myself at risk every day and I never seemed to have any problems, you know, thus far I never showed any signs of symptoms," said Taylor.

"We take it very seriously to kind of keep the place clean and safe for you to come in and start making money," added Taylor.

KTM Industries will hold a job fair this Saturday, May 16th from 8 am until Noon at their Facility in Holt.

To find the address and contact information head to it's website, HERE.

