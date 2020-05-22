Holt Schools' mobile pantry ramps up deliveries during Pandemic

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting a Mid-Michigan school district who is making sure none of their students go hungry.

Holt Public Schools have converted a retired school bus into a mobile food pantry and library. They are bringing breakfast and lunch to their students.

"We’re serving more students now than we did in the summertime," said Evan Robertson, Food Service Director for Holt Public Schools. "That’s a reflection that people need school meals and they rely on school meals."

Robertson says the mobile pantry and library normally runs for the summertime.

"We ended school early so we have a lot more in storage right now than we normally would have," explained Robertson.

During the Coronavirus Pandemic, the pantry is running twice a week. It delivers enough breakfasts and lunches for five days, pantry bags for families and even produce bags.

"A hungry kid can’t learn," said Robertson. "We’re trying to help the parent, who’s now trying to also be the teacher to lessen that one burden at least."

"It's district pride, community wide," said Lucas Schrauben, Director of Secondary Programs for Holt Public Schools. "What it tells our students is that you’re cared for. When they’re at home and a bus comes through with food and books and things they need it creates a safe learning space for them."

The bus is cleaned regularly, and in light of the Pandemic, Holt is not taking any chances.

"The bus is sanitized every morning and then every day when it leaves to go sit overnight empty," explained Robertson.

Holt says they want to feed the whole child-that means mind, body and heart. That is a mission that runs deep.

"I went to Holt and i graduated from Holt," said Robertson. "This is definitely one of the best jobs I have ever had. I am truly blessed to work with people who genuinely care."

"It puts a human touch on what we have right now," said Schrauben. "It feels good and it helps you feel connected to your work."

Robertson says any families who may need assistance should call the Food Service Office: (517) 699-7459.

He says anyone who would like to make a donation should also call the Food Service Office, and that right now monetary donations are the safest option.

