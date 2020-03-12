Holt Public Schools suspend all after-school activities

Holt Public Schools are suspending all after-school activities.

According to an email from the school district, the suspension of all after school activities begins Friday, March 13.

The after-school activities include athletic events and practices through the end of spring break.

According to their website, their spring break ends Friday, April 10.

The school district says this suspension also includes end-of-season banquets.

As the end of spring break approaches, Holt Public Schools will re-convene and re-assess the situation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.