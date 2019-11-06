Holt Prize Patrol hands out grant money to area teachers

The "prize patrol" hit the streets in Holt on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to surprise teachers with giant checks.

Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth, was along for the fun, as well as WILX and a few board members of the Holt Ed Foundation.

For the past 26 years, the Holt Education Foundation has been running the prize patrol to support "ambitious teaching and learning projects" in the Holt Public School District.

The Foundation surprised students and staff with grants equaling up to $15,000 on Wednesday.

Historically, the group has already awarded $70,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors, sponsored over $300,000 in mini-grants, and provided SAT Prep workshops, according to their release.

