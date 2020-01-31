Holt NHS Chapter presents on tough topic at national level

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking to a National Honors Society group who is taking their talents to the national level.

Holt High School's National Honor Society presents on Toxic Masculinity in Washington, DC.

Holt High School's National Honor Society presented in Washington, DC, after being invited to do so.

They presented on Toxic Masculinity and the four young men we talked to say the topic was a challenge they were up for.

"Once we started looking into it we realized that there's a lot of problems in today's society with toxic masculinity so we decided to run with it," said Cameron Turner, a senior and the Historian for NHS.

"We went to the Chicago Showcase and we saw a lot of different presentations," explained Joseph Martinez, a senior and the Treasurer for NHS. "We wanted to do one of our own. We decided with Mr. Currin, our adviser, that we'll do one with de-toxing masculinity."

That's a big topic.

"Researching and looking into it you're like, 'Wow, there are so many problems in our society with it,'" explained Jack Proebstle, a senior and Secretary for NHS. "Growing up it's little things. Like, I have a younger sister. You really look at the problems and you look at what the problems cause later on in life and in society."

Logan Vanenkvort, Joseph Martinez, Cameron Turner and Jack Proebstle make up part of Holt's National Honor Society's governing board.

"It was wild," said Logan Vanenkvort, NHS President. "We were going in there, we have a presentation, we were expecting like, a few people. When we got there they already had all the presentations set up and apparently everyone who had already looked at the itinerary was already excited to see us. They would say, 'Oh you're the people doing that presentation.' It seemed like everybody there, like there were 600 people there like, 'Oh you're coming to our presentation and when we got to the presentation.'"

If you're asking yourself what four, Varsity Athlete young men know about toxic masculinity, they know-and you're not alone.

"I think that made the response even better and people were very like, it was eye-opening for other people," said Turner.

So where did the idea of Toxic Masculinity come from? Brandon Currin, the NHS Adviser, says it's something everyone can learn from.

"It's relevant and it effects everyone. It's not just a soloed issue," said Currin. "It is acting across the school districts, acting across the school districts, acting across the nation."

The speech in DC was standing room only, meaning Holt's National Honor Society presented to a group of more than 100 people.

They will present in Chicago next, and will be there at the end of February.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

