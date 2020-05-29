Holt Farmer's Market reopens to the public on May 30

This Saturday, May 30, the Holt Farmers Market will reopen to the public, offering local produce, meat, baked goods, and fresh foods to market patrons from Delhi Township and the surrounding communities. The Saturday market hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday mini-markets will resume at a later date.

Due to social distancing requirements, market vendors will be limited. Market patrons will be required to wear face coverings or masks and practice social distancing.

“We’re excited to invite the community back to the market this weekend,” said Chuck Grinnell, manager of the Holt Farmers Market. “The market is such a big part of summertime in Delhi Township, and while it will look a little different this year, we’re looking forward to another great season.”

The Holt Farmers Market is an indoor market housed in the former Delhi Township Fire Department building on Cedar Street. The market operates rain or shine and provides a space for local farmers, food vendors and artists to connect with the community.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we support each other as a community,” Grinnell said. “If you’re searching for a way to support local businesses, I would encourage all Delhi Township residents to consider visiting our vendors at the market.”

