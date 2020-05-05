Holly Police arrest suspect in nose-wiping case

The Holly Police Department said the man suspected of wiping his nose and face on the shirt of a retail employee is in custody.

On Monday, The Holly Police Department released a video showing a man inside a Dollar Tree walking over to the clerk and wiping his nose on the employee’s right sleeve.

Investigators said the employee asked the customer to wear a mask, and there are signs posted on the store’s entry doors instructing people to follow the policy.

The man is accused of telling the clerk, “Here, I will use this as a mask,” before wiping his nose. Witnesses said he was also loud and disruptive before leaving the dollar store.

The Holly Police Department said more details will be released once the suspect has been arraigned.

