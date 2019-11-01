Holiday shopping with a twist at Impression 5

Impression 5 Science Center might typical be considered kids entertainment, but a new scheduled event at the center is 21 and up only.

Impression 5 Science Center is hosting an adults only event on Friday, Nov. 8.

Parents will be able to browse through the gift shop from 6 to 9 p.m. while enjoying live music, food and drinks.

With the Halloween holiday over, many people are already turning their focus to holiday shopping. Impression 5 will have STEM gifts that will thrill an little engineer or scientist.

According to Impression 5, there will be demonstrations, vendors, book signings, and behind the scenes tours.

