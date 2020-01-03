Holiday sales rise, debt climbs

The bill is coming due for holiday spending, and it could take years to pay off the debt.

The surge in spending last month may have contributed to the best holiday shopping season in years.

Through Christmas eve, holiday retail sales rose 3.4%.

Online sales jumped a record 18%, according to data from Mastercard.

However, Americans racked up more than $1,300.00 in holiday debt, on average.

More than three-quarters of consumers polled by "Magnify Money" said they won't pay off their balances in full by the end of January.

That means they will rack up interest charges on those bills.

