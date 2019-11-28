Holiday Lights...Stadium Style is back

Holiday Lights...Stadium Style, presented by News 10, is back this year.

Downtown Lansing will be lit up every Friday and Saturday night from 5:30 p.m.until 8:30 p.m. this winter.

The event has several activities including Sparrow Express train rides, a visit with Santa, ornament making, holiday crafts and coloring station, a s'more station and more.

The schedule for the remainder of the year is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec.13 and Saturday, Dec.14

Friday, Dec. 20, Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22

Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the day of the event. Admission is $5 per person and children under 6 will get in for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

