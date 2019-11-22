Holden House opens doors after electrical fire and flood

The Holden House is back and with a new makeover.

The house for men recovering from substance abuse opened its doors today to show off its remodel.

Back in June the facility on Pennsylvania Avenue suffered an electrical fire and had severe damages from flooding that forced it to close its doors.

For the past several months employees and volunteers have been working around the clock to get their doors re-open and they finally have.

The building has all new appliances, bedrooms and a new meeting room.

All of this is to make the residents feel more at ease while they are on their roads to recovery.

"I just want to have them in a comfortable environment," Aarne Riutta, a contractor that helped with the repairs said. "I've been in rehabs that aren't very comfortable. You want it to be comfortable, and be a place you can be comfortable enough to get awkward and get open. That’s what recovery’s about. That’s where we save lives."

The remodeled building can hold up to 14 residents.

The house will be filled with people this weekend while they move residents from the temporary facility back to the remodeled one.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.