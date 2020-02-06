Historic Spartan Lanes to close

The historic bowling alley inside Michigan State University’s Union Building is scheduled to close on May 1, 2020.

Kat Cooper, a MSU spokesperson, said Thursday afternoon officials decided it’s time to close Spartan Lanes due to a lack of patrons, difficulties finding replacement parts for the lanes and challenges meeting federal standards for people with disabilities.

“It’s not accessible to all Spartans, which is not consistent with our values,” Cooper said.

Cooper said Spartan Lanes has been a difficult facility to renovate because it’s at least 50 years old.

MSU’s Union Building website indicates the building at 49 Abbot Road opened in 1925 and started adding recreation areas for bowling and billiards in the late 1940s.

Cooper said a Spartan Lanes farewell celebration is expected to take place by May 1.

The facility is expected to be open to the general public from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until its closing date.

For more information, visit union.msu.edu/entertainment or call 517-355-3357.

