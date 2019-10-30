Hiring beats expectations

Private payrolls grew at a faster-than-expected pace in October.

Companies hired 125,000 employees in October, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics.

That's 25,000 more than expected, But numbers varied by sector.

The service industry saw the strongest gains, adding 138-thousand jobs, but manufacturing businesses shed 13-thousand jobs.

September payrolls were revised downward by 93,000, and experts say if hiring weakens any further, unemployment will begin to rise.

