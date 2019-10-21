Hillsdale woman writes book about surviving domestic abuse to help others

After years of physical, mental, and emotional abuse, a local woman is sharing her story with the world.

It takes victims an average of seven times to leave an abusive relationship for good. That's why survivor Danielle Crosby published her story in hopes of helping others.

This can be hard for some viewers to read.

"At first," Crosby explained. "It started out...it was just me wanting to heal."

A four-year nightmare condensed into about 100 pages, with Crosby's bruised face on the cover.

"I knew that the only way I was going to leave was in a body bag that was either going to be by him or by me doing it because I needed a way out...or I was just going to live with it for the rest of my life," she said.

It didn't take long for Crosby's long-term boyfriend at the time to start abusing her.

"I mean I was in college getting a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology and I was still going home and basically getting beat and going to class the next day."

It took her physically fighting back to finally get out.

"He had grabbed me by the throat and he had me up on the wall and I actually physically fought him back and he packed a bag and left. Then after that, he would try to contact me and I cut him off," she said.

The book about her ordeal went on sale just three weeks ago and has already sold 300 copies. Crosby has had survivors reach out and thank her, and even emergency dispatchers thanking her for showing them what it's like, so they can better help women on the other side of a call.

"It's not black and white," she said." I felt like I didn't have any resources. Even though the reality is there's so many out there, you're so secluded and isolated and broken down that you don't believe there is."

Now, Crosby is a newlywed and lives with her husband and three kids. She works as a Domestic Violence Victim Legal Advocate at a Domestic Violence Shelter in Hillsdale, while her ex is in prison.

Her message? Don't ignore the red flags.

"My hope is to help women. I want them to know that they're worth more and I don't want them to get in a relationship with a guy who will hurt them and break them down more."

Crosby is working on a second book, this one focusing more on a victim's mentality in an abusive relationship.

All proceeds from her book go to shelters for victims of abuse.

Click here for more about Crosby, or to buy her book.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call the National Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

