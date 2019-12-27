Hillsdale man attacked with saw blade by his own son

A 75-year-old man was attacked by his son with a blade from a reciprocating saw on Thursday.

The victim escaped to a neighbor's house where he called 911.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is currently investigating the assault, which took place on Hayward Street in Montgomery.

The 29-year-old suspect was still at the house when police arrived and was taken into custody. He's being held at Hillsdale County Jail and is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder.

