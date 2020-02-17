Hillsdale man admits to possessing child pornography

A Hillsdale man has made a deal with prosecutors, the Hillsdale Daily News reports.

Patrick Pastula, 64, pleaded guilty to possession of child porn.

Pastula was arraigned last month and charged with three counts of distributing or promoting sexually abusive material and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

In exchange for his guilty plea of possession of child porn, prosecutors dropped the distribution charges, according to reports.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit caught Pastula through an investigation into an online network sharing of child pornography.

MSP seized multiple internet devices and other evidence.

