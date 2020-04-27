Hillsdale Medical Care Facility reports 11 COVID-19 related deaths

The Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility is reporting that 11 of their residents have died from COVID-19.

Several other residents and staff are also testing positive for the virus.

To help mitigate the spread, the facility created a whole wing for those who test positive to stay in, but administration says containing the spread has been challenging.

"I call it the invisible moving target because by the time you have an employee or resident who is showing symptoms of the virus, it's probably already moved on," said Terry Esterline, the Admissions Director.

The center that houses more than 100 people saw it's first COVID- 19 death at the beginning of the month. And since then, both deaths and cases have spiked.

"Asymptomatic transmission continues to be the biggest culprit in this whole situation, you can have staff or a resident who is not showing any signs that could be passing that on," said Esterline.

The five staff members who tested positive for the virus are home.

There are currently 20 residents that have tested positive and are isolated in the COVID--19 wing where designated staff only treat them.

Eleven of those residents have been quarantined for two weeks and are waiting to be retested.

Esterline says that is where they are running into problems.

"The testing process is confusing at best. We are starting to see some of those aren't coming back negative ."

Hillsdale is not alone.

According to new numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 6% of all COVID-19 cases in Michigan are from nursing homes.

"We are activating what is known as the Infection Prevention and Assessment Team and that is going to be working with these facilitates and making sure they have the best care and to do contact tracing to see how the virus got in there," said Bob Wheaton of the MDHHS.

Wheaton says only two-thirds of nursing facilities are reporting their cases to the state and expects the percentage to rise this week.

That's why the Health Care Association of Michigan is requesting more testing and proper PPE across the state.

"Because you have the asymptomatic factor, you need testing. That's the only way you have a good handle in your buildings then you get the appropriate level of PPE and staff," said Melissa Samuel of the Health Care Association of Michigan.

The state plans to continue to collect data from long term care facilities and will update the numbers five times a week.

