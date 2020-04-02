Hillsdale Hospital in need of donations of PPE, community support

Hillsdale Hospital said it is need of supplies in order to help the hospital fight against the coronavirus.

The hospital said it has received an outpouring of support from the community who has donated personal protective equipment, covered the cost of food and drinks and shared appreciation for the work the hospital is doing.

“We are so grateful for the gifts and donations that we have already received, completely unsolicited, from members of the community,” John Robertson, chief quality officer, said. “We are now asking for that support so we can be well-equipped to care for our community during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The hospital said it needs the following items to make sure there is an adequate supply as the pandemic continues:

• N95 or higher health-grade or construction-grade masks

• Nitrile or latex-free exam gloves (all sizes)

• Procedure or surgery masks (single-use)

• Cloth or homemade masks (multi-use)

• Bleach wipes

• Isolation gowns or surgery isolation gowns

• Empty pump bottles (from hand sanitizer, soap, etc.)

“We are not running out of supplies right now,” Robertson said. “We just don’t know how far or how quickly this virus will spread, so we are asking the community to help us ensure we have what we need when we need it.”

To make a donation, the hospital said individuals can come to the hospital and check-in with the staff at the yellow screening tent where the items will be accepted directly, or individuals will be directed to the appropriate outdoor drop-off location onsite.

