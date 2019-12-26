Hillsdale Hospital enforcing new Birthing Center visitor restrictions

Hillsdale Hospital is now restricting Birthing Center visitors, because of rising flu concerns in the community.

The hospital says anyone 16-years-old and under, including siblings of the infants, are not able to visit them in the Birthing Center.

Starting Thursday, visitors are restricted to only significant others and healthy grandparents.

The hospital says Influenza and RSV can be fatal to infants, and the restrictions are essential to protecting one of their most vulnerable populations.

The hospital says it will continue to monitor flu activity and will lift the restrictions once it is safe to do so.

