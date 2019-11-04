Highs today near 50.... Colder air returns tomorrow

A storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes will continue to touch off a few rain showers today through this evening. Wind gusts to 25 MPH will be possible today. High temperatures today will be near 50. Some clearing is expected tonight with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday some sunshine returns with high temperatures in the low 40s. The sunshine will not last long. Another disturbance sweeping in out of Canada will bring the return of rain and snow showers early Wednesday morning. The Wintry mix of precipitation could cause some problems for the Wednesday morning commute. High temperatures Wednesday will be near 40.

Thursday and Friday promise to be dry days will some sunshine. Thursday and Friday will be cold with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight low temperatures will be near 20 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

