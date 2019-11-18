Highs near 40 through Wednesday

High temperatures today through Wednesday will be near 40 with overnight lows close to 30. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Highs are back in the 30s for Friday and Saturday.

Today plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun. A trough of low pressure passing through the area will bring a slight chance of some patchy drizzle. Tonight we should be mostly cloudy. Tuesday we remain mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow or flurries. Any precipitation Tuesday will be light. Wednesday promises to be a dry day. Rain showers return for Thursday.

