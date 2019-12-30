High winds said to cause car fire

High winds are said to be the cause of a vehicle fire in Auburn Hills Monday morning.

Authorities say that the high winds caused a tree to fall on power lines, which then landed on the vehicle and started the fire.

No one was inside the parked vehicle, however, the fire did manage to cause some damage to a second vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Due to the fact that the power lines were high voltage, the power had to be cut off before firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

