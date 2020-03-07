High waves on Lake Michigan cause flooding

Strong winds made Lake Michigan look more like an ocean than a lake on Friday near South Haven.

The massive swells also caused flooding that impacted nearby homes.

At least one saw water enter a garage and the road next to the lake had to be closed.

First responders and residents say the flooding is more severe than they've seen it.

"I've been a firefighter here for twelve years. I've never seen the water levels this high and I've never seen the flooding this bad," said Dawn Hinz with South Haven Area Emergency Services.

This may not be the end of it; the water level is expected to rise into the summer.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.