High temperatures near 60 today

Today will be the best day of weather this week with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures near 60. A front creeps closer to the area tonight and may touch off a stray shower. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

Cooler air returns tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows for the middle to end of the week will be in the 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday we have the chance of rain showers each day. Late Thursday night into Friday morning a few snowflakes will be possible in Mid-Michigan. Most of Friday should end up being a partly cloudy day.

