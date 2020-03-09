High temperatures near 60 again today

Mild temperatures once again today with highs near 60 degrees. The warm temperatures are ahead of a cold front that will move through the area tonight. High temperatures on Tuesday will be back near 50 degrees.

Clouds will race into the area this morning. Rain showers move in later this afternoon and continue into tonight. The rain showers should pull out of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning and some clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon. More rain showers move in Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.