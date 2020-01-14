High temperatures near 40 today

Today another area of low pressure moves through the Northern Great Lakes. We will spend today under the clouds with just a small chance of a sprinkle of rain or a few flurries this morning. High temperatures today will climb to near 40 degrees. Lows tonight drop to the upper 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday yet another area of low pressure races through the Great Lakes region and will bring us the chance of rain or snow showers late afternoon into the evening. High temperatures Wednesday should be in the upper 30s. Thursday promises to be a dry day with highs in the upper 20s.

Friday into Saturday one more storm system heads through Michigan. The daylight hours Friday should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 30. Snow showers are expected to move in Friday night. Saturday plan on snow showers that could be mixed at times with rain showers. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 30s. Colder air follows the Saturday storm with high temperatures in the low 20s Sunday and Monday.

