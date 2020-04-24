High temperatures in the 50s today

Mid-Michigan is between weather systems today and we will end up being mostly cloudy. Some patchy drizzle and fog will hold on early this morning. High temperatures today climb to the low to mid 50s.

Late tonight into tomorrow an area of low pressure passes South of the state that will bring periods of rain to the area. The rain should pull off to the East by early Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday will be near 50 degrees. With some sun return Sunday afternoon temperatures should climb to the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Early next week some sunshine is expected Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain showers return Tuesday afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures Tuesday near 60 degrees.

