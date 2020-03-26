High temperatures in the 50s again today

A cold front slips through the area this morning without much fanfare. Behind the front we will be mostly cloudy today. Another weak disturbance moves our way for tonight and may touch off a couple of rain showers this afternoon into tonight. The most likely area to see rain tonight will be south of I-96.

Friday promises a mix of clouds and sun. Friday night into the weekend a strong storm system heading into the northern Great Lakes will increase our chance of seeing rain on and off Friday night through Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night. Severe weather is not expected this weekend.

Our average high temperature is now 49 degrees. Temperatures should be at or above average each day through Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures thru next week will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.