High temperatures in the 40s again today

A cold front slipped through the area during the night. Today behind the front we will be a few degrees cooler, but still warm with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Today plan on some sunshine mixed at times with clouds.

Tonight into early Tuesday morning an area of low pressure passes south of the state and may touch off a few snowflakes or some patchy drizzle. Any precipitation late tonight into early Tuesday morning will not amount to much. Lows tonight will be near 30. High temperatures Tuesday are in the mid 30s. Wednesday should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we have the chance of picking up a couple of inches of snow as another area of low pressure slides through the Great Lakes region. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 20s. Friday should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s.

