High school seniors looking for answers

Spring semesters are full of activities many seniors look forward to, like prom and graduation.

Now that school is canceled for the rest of the year, districts are trying to figure out what to do so seniors can still have those memories.

"I want to go back. It's my final year," said Northwest High School senior Michael Gluszk. "Actually say goodbye to everyone in person I literally had to do it on Snapchat and on the phone. I'm just like this is not how I like to say goodbye."

Gluszk is one of many high school seniors whose traditional education was cut short by the coronavirus.

"I feel I'm missing a lot of what I worked for," he said.

Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager said the district is doing what it can to celebrate its seniors.

"It's a right of passage. It's ending a huge chapter in our kids' lives," said Bontrager.

Graduation at Northwest is usually held on the football field.

Bontrager said they are looking at modifications to their traditional ceremonies, that could be postponing or something totally different.

"We've been beating around the fact of having a virtual type graduation. We want to make sure one way or another we honor our high school seniors," he said.

Gluszk said he's also worried about what his grades will look like at the end of the year.

"I haven't even gotten a grade in my fifth hour yet. I got a grade in my fourth hour. I don't know if I'll be missing a credit because I wasn't graded," said Gluszk.

Michigan State University Director of Undergraduate Admissions John Ambrose said he shouldn't have to worry.

"We're really reviewing them based on their freshman through junior year work in terms of being admissible to the university," Ambrose said.

Ambrose said most of next year's freshman class is already set, students who are high school juniors is where the difference will be seen.

He said MSU will be taking the disruptions this school year into consideration when looking at those future Spartans.

