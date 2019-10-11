High school football fans showing up to support despite rain

It was not the kind of night you wanted to spend outside.

Friday high school football fans had to suit up to stay dry.

It's the third rainy Friday of the season.

While many ran inside for shelter, many football fans were prepared for the weather and ready for action.

“I wouldn't miss this for anything,” said George Haidmous, a cheering Holt Rams parent.

“It's not even a question whether we come out tonight. If it's rain we can handle rain.”

Although the rain didn’t stop the show, the MHSAA says it can hurt ticket and concession sales, money that is needed to fund the program.

“We'll play as long as it's not lightning,” said MHSAA Media and Content Director Geoff Kimmerly.

“Rain is a regular part of football. Fewer people are going to come out to a game when it's raining uh so that's not going to be great for ticket sales for our schools.”

According to the MHSAA, storms caused 100 delays across the state in the last few weeks, moving games over the weekend, or into the next week.

“We had a couple of games rescheduled previously so we had to come back on a Saturday to finish them up,” Haidmous said.

“As long as there's no lightning, thunder, we're good. We can tolerate, we can handle the rain.”

