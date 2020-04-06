High fiber could lower risk of breast cancer

A high fiber diet could help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer.

That's according to new research from Harvard University.

The study found women who consumed the most fiber were 8% less likely to develop breast cancer than those who consumed the least.

The protective effect of fiber was seen in women of all ages.

High fiber foods include fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'CANCER.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.