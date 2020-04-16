High blood pressure at night may hurt your brain

A new study suggests high blood pressure at night may have a harmful effect on the brain.

Blood pressure tends to go down as we sleep, but some people's nighttime pressure stays the same, or even goes up.

Researchers found these patients were more likely to have small areas of damage in the brain, from vascular disease, than their peers.

They were also more likely to have lower scores on a memory test.

Larger and longer studies are still needed to confirm these findings.

The study was led by researchers at Columbia University and published in 'Neurology.'

