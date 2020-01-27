High School phenom, Emoni Bates, to play on college campus

A Michigan high school basketball player, who is already well-known nationally, will be playing hoops in front of a packed house on Monday night.

The 6'9" Emoni Bates turns 16 years old on Tuesday January 28.

He's a sophomore at Lincoln High in Ypsilanti and plays guard for the Railsplitters.

On Monday, the Railsplitters will take on the Jackson Vikings but not at home or home of the Vikings, because of Bates. they will be playing at the MAC on Spring Arbor's campus.

Why the venue upgrade?

Because Bates is already being called a phenomenal player, even rated #1 for the class of 2022 by Sports Illustrated. And, ESPN says Bates is the top-ranked prep basketball recruit in the nation.

Lincoln is currently 6-1 on the season.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The girls varsity game will tip at 5:30 followed by the boys.

Spring Arbor University states that seating will be limited to the first 2000 fans.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.