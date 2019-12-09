High School Basketball game to recognize and celebrate veterans

Grass Lake High School wants all Veterans and military to know that they are welcome to a Grass Lake High School boys basketball game on December 19.

Vets and military actives get to go for the game for free and have a complementary meal from the concession stand.

There will also be giveaways and raffles.

The team will also have special uniforms that will be dedicated and given to the Veterans after the game.

There will also be some activities planned by the National Guard.

And at the end of the night, all of the money raised will be given to the Grass Lake VFW post and to the Cascades Conference initiative to buy a mobile all terrain chair to be donated to a veteran in need.

