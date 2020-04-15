Here's why you shouldn't share your senior photo on Facebook, BBB warns

You might have done it yourself, and you most likely have seen dozens in your Facebook news feed, but sharing your senior photo online is a dangerous move, in a new warning out from the Better Business Bureau.

While it might seem harmless and trying to support the graduating class of 2020, you're actually giving information to scammers and hackers by including things like your high school's name and graduation year -- two very common security questions used for password information, the BBB said.

"All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live," the bureau warned.

The BBB said the same goes for those lists making the round on Facebook that ask for all the cars you've owned, makes and models included, and your top 10 favorite television shows.

"What most people forget is that some of these 'favorite things' are commonly used passwords or security questions. If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use," the BBB said.

The BBB offers the following tips to keep you safe on social media:

- Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

- Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

- Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

You can read more from the BBB about potential scams related to Facebook quizzes here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.