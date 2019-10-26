Here's how to get a free bag of Snickers

Snickers is giving away one million bags of candy!

Visit onemillionsnickers.com to sign up for a Walmart gift card that's good for one bag of fun size Snickers bars.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

Snickers said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers bars.

The date of Halloween hasn't changed but Snickers is giving away candy anyway.

More than 55,500 gift cards will be given out at one time.

The website will read "we need to refill our bowl" when supplies run out for the day.

