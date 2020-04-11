Henry Ford Allegiance Health teams up with local business to make isolation gowns

To help medical professionals in this time of need, Henry Ford Allegiance Health will be teaming up with UGQ Outdoors in Jackson to produce prototype isolation gowns for the local hospital.

According to UGQ Outdoors owner Paul McWaters, production is set to start next week and they plan to produce 1,000 of the gowns.

Amy Chown is the Liaison Officer for the Hospital's Incident Command Center. When talking about the new gowns, she said, "These isolation gowns are made with outstanding quality and have undergone careful inspection by our organization's infectious prevention experts. We feel 100% confident these new gowns will provide our team members with the proper protection from the COVID-19 virus."

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 11th, Henry Ford Allegiance Health was treating 46 patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

