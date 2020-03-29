Henry Ford hospital reports 19 positive coronavirus cases as of Sunday

Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson has newly-reported positive coronavirus cases.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the hospital reported 14 people being treated in its acute care hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 20 inpatient individuals with pending test results, according to a news release.

Patients with pending test results are treated as “persons under investigation” and are cared for on isolated units in the hospital, to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to other patients.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our employees and to the community. I am humbled by our team’s dedication and resilience, and I am deeply grateful for the acts of generosity displayed by our community members,” said Paula Autry, President and CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health, in a news release.

Those wanting to send Well Wishes to Henry Ford Allegiance Health patients with COVID-19 may do so through the health system’s website.

The platform will soon be expanded to allow leaving messages of support for Henry Ford Allegiance Health employees as well.

Community members may also make a donation to the health system, including to the Staff Assistance Fund for Emergencies, a program designed to help staff struggling with sudden, unforeseeable financial need.

On Saturday, the hospital reported its first death from coronavirus.

