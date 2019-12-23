Henry Ford Hospital restricting visitors due to flu

Henry Ford Health Systems is temporarily restricting visitors at its five acute care hospitals.

HFHS is taking these precautions to protect it's patients and team members from the flu, as reports of flu activity are increasing across the state.

People with appointments but who have flu-like symptoms are asked to wear a mask and wash their hands regularly. People that think they have the flu, but not an appointment, are asked to stay home. Visitors are asked not to bring kids younger than 12.

These restrictions are taking effect at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.