Henry Ford Allegiance Health updates coronavirus testing criteria

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it has updated its testing criteria for COVID-19.

The health system said if symptoms have been present in the past seven days, individuals make qualify for testing at the drive-thru screening and testing center.

The health system said common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, headache, lost appetite, vomiting or diarrhea.

Those who have symptoms are asked to call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice line at 313-874-7500 and select Option 1 for Jackson where a nurse will provide screening and schedule testing if necessary.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it is treating 54 individuals with coronavirus and an additional seven patients are waiting on test results.

The health system said to date a total of 37 inpatients have been treated with coronavirus and discharged and a total of 13 lives have been lost at Henry Ford Allegiance Health due to COVID-19 related issues.

