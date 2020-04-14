Henry Ford Allegiance Health treating 46 patients with coronavirus

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said despite early signs of the coronavirus cases starting to plateau in some parts of the state, social distancing is still imperative to the health and safety of residents.

“Social distancing is still one of the best tools we have to avoid exposure to the virus and to slow the outbreak. Easing up on social distancing too soon could cause another wave of COVID-19,” said Courtland Keteyian, MD, MPH, Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “It is important that we all continue to do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and our community safe.”

The health care system said as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 46 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus and an additional six patients have pending test results.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said to date, a total of 31 patients have been treated for coronavirus and discharged, with 12 lives being lost to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.