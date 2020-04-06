Henry Ford Allegiance Health treating 36 patients with coronavirus

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it is treating 36 patients with the coronavirus as of Monday, April 6.

The health care system said an additional 16 patients have pending test results.

The health care system did not announce if any patients were discharged Monday after making a full recovery from the virus.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it is looking for ways to encourage their health care workers and community-based first responders.

The health care systems said it has created the "White Ribbon Project," which encourages community members to display a white ribbon outside of their home or in their front window to let those working to keep safe and know they have support from the community.

