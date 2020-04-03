Henry Ford Allegiance Health screens all employees, visitors and patients before entering facilities

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it has begun screening all employees, visitors and patients before allowing them to enter facilities.

The hospital said it is taking temperatures and assessing for other symptoms of coronavirus. Any patients who arrive for emergency care without coronavirus symptoms will be directed to non-COVID-19 zones. The hospital said those who have potential coronavirus symptoms are taken immediately to a negative pressure room in the Emergency Department to avoid exposure to other patients who are seeking care.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to isolate our COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients from the rest of our patient population,” said Brian Kim, MD, Chief of Staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “We want anyone experiencing an emergency health situation to know this is still a very safe place for them to seek care.”

The hospital said as of 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, it was treating 26 patients with coronavirus.

The hospital said an additional 10 patients are being treated as "persons under investigation" pending test results and are being cared for in isolated units in the hospital.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said on Friday, six patients fully recovered from coronavirus and were discharged home.

