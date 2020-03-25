UPDATE: Henry Ford Allegiance Health: 12 coronavirus cases in Jackson County, 2,295 total statewide

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Henry Ford Allegiance Health said there are 12 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Jackson County.

The health care system said seven of those individuals are inpatients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The health system said 44 individuals were tested for the coronavirus via the drive-thru screening and testing center.

The MDHHS said there are 2,295 cases of coronavirus statewide with 43 deaths.

As numbers for the coronavirus continue to change, there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus.

