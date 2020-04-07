Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports third patient death

Henry Ford Allegiance Health is reporting its third patient to die from the coronavirus.

The health care system said the 68-year-old man died overnight. He was a resident of Hillsdale County and had underlying health conditions.

The health care system said it is also treating 38 patients with the virus in its daily briefing sent to News 10.

Additionally, the health care system said test results are pending on an additional 12 patients who are currently being treated as "persons under investigation."

