Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports six deaths from coronavirus

Henry Ford Allegiance Health says it is now reporting two additional patient deaths from coronavirus, bringing their total to six related deaths as of Thursday.

The hospital in Jackson says the two patients were both men, ages 52 and 70, with underlying health issues.

The hospital says it is currently treating 45 inpatients in their facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. Test results are pending on an additional seven patients who are also being treated and cared for at the hospital.

Community members are able to send words of encouragement to patients and employees by visiting the Well Wishes section on the hospital's website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

