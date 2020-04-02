Henry Ford Allegiance Health treating 22 patients with coronavirus Thursday

Henry Ford Allegiance Health says 22 patients have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday, April 2.

The health care systems said an additional eight patients have pending test results.

The health care system said five patients were discharged Thursday after making a full recovery from the coronavirus.

“Social distancing and good hand hygiene are the most important strategies we have to prevent the spread of this infection,” said Courtland Keteyian, MD, MPH, Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “It is important that we all continue to do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and the more vulnerable members of our community safe.”

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it is continuing it preparation for an anticipated rise in coronavirus patients.

The health care system said community members who want to encourage health care workers and patients with coronavirus can use the here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.