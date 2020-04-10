Henry Ford Allegiance Health extends cancellation on non-essential event and classes

Henry Ford Allegiance Health announced it has extended the cancellation of all non-essential events and classes to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of the community.

The health care system said it has extended the cancellation of these events through May 31.

The health care system said community members are asked to call ahead using the contact information provided when registering if they are unsure whether an event or class is cancelled.

The hospital said homemade masks, unused medical supplies or PPE may be dropped off at the main hospital receiving dock Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monetary donations may be given to the HFHS COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund or the Allegiance Staff Assistance Fund for Emergencies (SAFE).

The hospital reported that as of 11 a.m. on Friday, 45 individuals being treated in their acute care hospital have tested positive for coronavirus and an additional nine patients have pending test results.

The hospital said a total of 14 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and discharged.

