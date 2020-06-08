Henry Ford Allegiance Health closes COVID-19 command center

Henry Ford Allegiance Health closed its Incident Command Center, which oversaw coordination for the hospital’s coronavirus treatment, the health care provider said in a press release Monday.

As of Thursday, there were two patients staying at the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital officials said they successfully treated and released 161 people who were positive with the virus.

The center opened March 13 and peaked at 55 patients.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health Chief Nursing Officer Wendy Boersma said the hard work of hospital employees brought them to a turning point, but that there is still more to be done. She said the hospital is steadily resuming all health care services while observing guidelines to keep patients and facilities safe.

Dr. Courtland Keteyian, the hospital’s Vice President of Population Health, said the community was also helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“To continue the progress made in reducing the spread of COVID-19, we want to encourage community members to continue with proven safety practices, including washing hands often, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public,” Keteyian said in the release.

Anyone exposed to the virus and those experiencing symptoms can call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice Line at 313-874-7500 for screening and testing appointments.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.